Goodman Advisory Group LLC Sells 23,243 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 99.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151 shares of the software company's stock after selling 23,243 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Autodesk were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the software company's stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 160 shares of the software company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company's stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 899 shares of the software company's stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

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Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $221.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.10 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith bought 3,435 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $231.17 per share, for a total transaction of $794,068.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 26,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,934.89. This represents a 14.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $312.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Argus raised shares of Autodesk to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $327.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADSK

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Further Reading

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