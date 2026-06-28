Goodman Advisory Group LLC Sells 55,222 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,651 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 55,222 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.7% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC's holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 90.7% during the first quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 162,576 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 77,312 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,768,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 327,997 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 14,204 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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U.S. Bancorp News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised U.S. Bancorp’s price target to $66 from $62 and kept a buy rating, signaling improved analyst confidence in the stock. Benzinga report on Truist price-target raise

Truist raised U.S. Bancorp’s price target to $66 from $62 and kept a buy rating, signaling improved analyst confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: U.S. Bancorp said it passed the Fed’s 2026 stress test and plans to boost its dividend, which highlights strong capital levels and supports the case for higher shareholder returns. Business Wire stress test results

U.S. Bancorp said it passed the Fed’s 2026 stress test and plans to boost its dividend, which highlights strong capital levels and supports the case for higher shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street is expecting double-digit EPS growth when U.S. Bancorp reports second-quarter earnings next month, which keeps expectations constructive but still awaits the actual results. Barchart earnings preview

Wall Street is expecting double-digit EPS growth when U.S. Bancorp reports second-quarter earnings next month, which keeps expectations constructive but still awaits the actual results. Neutral Sentiment: U.S. Bancorp also drew unusual call-option activity, suggesting some traders are positioning for a further move higher, though this is not a fundamental catalyst on its own.

U.S. Bancorp also drew unusual call-option activity, suggesting some traders are positioning for a further move higher, though this is not a fundamental catalyst on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary from the bank on Dodd-Frank stress test results and capital returns mostly reinforces the same positive message: solid balance-sheet resilience and support for dividends and buybacks. Business Wire stress test results

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.50 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $94.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $61.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 18.01%.The business's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp's payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,847,731.84. This represents a 40.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 207,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,813,307. This trade represents a 16.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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