Goodman Financial Corp Has $7.30 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Goodman Financial Corp trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Free Report) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,772 shares of the company's stock after selling 165,702 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp's holdings in Nutrien were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,463,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,386,546,000 after acquiring an additional 479,834 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Nutrien by 440.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,338,606 shares of the company's stock worth $1,008,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313,817 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,307,283 shares of the company's stock worth $821,326,000 after purchasing an additional 70,068 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Nutrien by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,798,196 shares of the company's stock worth $604,745,000 after purchasing an additional 189,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Nutrien by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,928,534 shares of the company's stock worth $551,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,673 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Nutrien from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nutrien from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Scotia raised shares of Nutrien from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $67.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.62. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $85.36. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $66.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.30 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.58%.Nutrien's revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Nutrien's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.81%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

See Also

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