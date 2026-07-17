Goodman Financial Corp Invests $9.83 Million in Sanofi $SNY

Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 204,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,833,000. Sanofi makes up approximately 1.7% of Goodman Financial Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sanofi by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,102,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $441,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,271 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,110,874 shares of the company's stock worth $296,133,000 after acquiring an additional 313,327 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 81.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,879,894 shares of the company's stock valued at $284,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,867 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,100,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $247,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,339 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,495,348 shares of the company's stock worth $217,845,000 after purchasing an additional 856,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SNY. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Sanofi from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sanofi from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus raised Sanofi to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sanofi to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $49.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNY

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.34. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $40.89 and a 1 year high of $52.68.

About Sanofi

Sanofi NASDAQ: SNY is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

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