Goodman Financial Corp Purchases 55,032 Shares of Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Goodman Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,752 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 55,032 shares during the period. Veralto comprises 2.2% of Goodman Financial Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Goodman Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Veralto worth $12,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,098 shares of the company's stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 855 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 340 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Veralto by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Veralto by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Veralto from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $106.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Veralto

Veralto Price Performance

Veralto stock opened at $94.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. The business's fifty day moving average is $86.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.35. Veralto Corporation has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $110.11.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 17.33%.The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.280 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Veralto's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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