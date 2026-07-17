Goodman Financial Corp Sells 246,915 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT

Goodman Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Free Report) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,104 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 246,915 shares during the quarter. Ultra Clean accounts for about 3.3% of Goodman Financial Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Goodman Financial Corp owned about 0.69% of Ultra Clean worth $19,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,990,724 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $126,415,000 after acquiring an additional 293,048 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,399,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $86,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,852,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $46,923,000 after purchasing an additional 87,931 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,088 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $20,798,000 after purchasing an additional 43,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589,055 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 279,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Ultra Clean

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 15,766 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,410,584.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,537,023.70. This represents a 23.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 8,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $692,846.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,311,075.12. This trade represents a 34.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 80,106 shares of company stock worth $6,734,589 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UCTT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ultra Clean from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Stock Down 9.3%

UCTT opened at $92.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $144.22. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $99.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.83.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $533.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.28 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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