Goodman Financial Corp Sells 30,085 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Goodman Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,066 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 30,085 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 2.7% of Goodman Financial Corp's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Goodman Financial Corp's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 21.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.68.

Read Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $102.75 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.96 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $92.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $200,020.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,373,937.38. The trade was a 12.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,520 shares of company stock valued at $622,392. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts have become more upbeat on Schwab’s upcoming Q2 results , with the most accurate earnings estimate now above the consensus ahead of the July 21 report, suggesting a better-than-expected quarter may be possible.

Analysts have become more upbeat on , with the most accurate earnings estimate now above the consensus ahead of the July 21 report, suggesting a better-than-expected quarter may be possible. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around the earnings preview points to stronger trading revenue, higher net interest revenue, and rising asset management fees , all of which could support earnings growth if client activity remains firm.

Coverage around the earnings preview points to , all of which could support earnings growth if client activity remains firm. Positive Sentiment: A separate valuation-focused article said SCHW still looks reasonably cheap versus its estimated intrinsic value, with some models implying upside if earnings continue to improve.

A separate valuation-focused article said versus its estimated intrinsic value, with some models implying upside if earnings continue to improve. Neutral Sentiment: Schwab’s annual RIA survey highlighted that client firms still face organic growth and hiring challenges , which is useful context for the wealth-management backdrop but not a direct near-term catalyst for the stock.

Schwab’s annual RIA survey highlighted that client firms still face , which is useful context for the wealth-management backdrop but not a direct near-term catalyst for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: One article revisited the company’s Q2 performance expectations and key metrics , keeping focus on the upcoming earnings release rather than introducing a new business development.

One article revisited the company’s , keeping focus on the upcoming earnings release rather than introducing a new business development. Neutral Sentiment: A Bloomberg piece about the drop in microcap IPOs after regulatory crackdowns reflects a broader market and regulatory trend, but it does not appear to materially affect Schwab’s fundamentals directly.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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