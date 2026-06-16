Goodnow Investment Group LLC Has $19.36 Million Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. $YELP

Goodnow Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP - Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637,180 shares of the local business review company's stock after selling 72,570 shares during the quarter. Yelp makes up 1.8% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned about 1.04% of Yelp worth $19,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the local business review company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Yelp by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the local business review company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the local business review company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company's stock.

Get Yelp alerts: Sign Up

Yelp Stock Down 2.6%

YELP stock opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.47. The business's fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.11. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $361.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $353.47 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 9.47%.The company's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 216,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,420,000. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine Barone sold 15,507 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $355,885.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,928 shares in the company, valued at $365,547.60. The trade was a 49.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,707 shares of company stock worth $819,145. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on YELP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Yelp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Yelp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Evercore set a $30.00 price objective on Yelp in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on Yelp in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Yelp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Yelp

Yelp Profile

Yelp is a digital platform that connects consumers with local businesses through user-generated reviews, ratings and multimedia content. The company's flagship offerings include the Yelp website and mobile applications for iOS and Android, where users can search for and discover restaurants, shops, service providers and other points of interest. In addition to crowd-sourced reviews and photographs, Yelp provides business profile pages featuring hours, contact information, menus and direct messaging capabilities.

Yelp generates revenue primarily through advertising services sold to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Yelp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Yelp wasn't on the list.

While Yelp currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here