Gorman-Rupp Company (The) $GRC Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (NYSE:GRC - Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,470 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 17,050 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 2.21% of Gorman-Rupp worth $36,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,053 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company's stock.

Gorman-Rupp Price Performance

Shares of GRC opened at $81.76 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.93. Gorman-Rupp Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $92.78.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $186.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.89 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 8.45%. Research analysts predict that Gorman-Rupp Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Gorman-Rupp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.08%.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on GRC shares. Zacks Research upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut Gorman-Rupp from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Freedom Capital raised Gorman-Rupp to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

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About Gorman-Rupp

Gorman-Rupp Company is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of pumps and pumping systems. Its product lineup includes centrifugal self-priming pumps, submersible pumps, vacuum priming pumps and engineered pumps for applications such as water and wastewater management, sewage handling, dewatering, industrial processing and agricultural irrigation. The company supports both standard pump requirements and custom engineered solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and municipal clients.

Headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio, Gorman-Rupp has built a reputation for rugged, reliable equipment and aftermarket support services.

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