Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 60,049 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,862 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 60,049 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of nVent Electric worth $58,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company's stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company's stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 15.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 0.9% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company's stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 1.9% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $171.36 on Thursday. nVent Electric PLC has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $178.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

nVent Electric declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of nVent Electric from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised nVent Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on nVent Electric from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $189.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 29,412 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total value of $5,073,275.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 97,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,743,259.32. The trade was a 23.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $4,603,864.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,215,745.51. This represents a 42.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

Further Reading

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