Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 990,125 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 33,586 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up approximately 0.8% of Gotham Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Snowflake worth $217,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,095,687 shares of the company's stock worth $6,601,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,094 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company's stock worth $2,545,300,000 after buying an additional 2,519,413 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 5,277,851 shares of the company's stock worth $1,157,749,000 after buying an additional 116,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,809,689 shares of the company's stock worth $1,052,195,000 after buying an additional 249,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company's stock.

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Snowflake News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Snowflake announced that Unlimitail chose its platform to power a privacy-preserving retail media data hub across Europe and Latin America, expanding Snowflake’s footprint in retail media and highlighting demand for its data clean room and AI data cloud products. BusinessWire article

Snowflake announced that chose its platform to power a privacy-preserving retail media data hub across Europe and Latin America, expanding Snowflake’s footprint in retail media and highlighting demand for its data clean room and AI data cloud products. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Jefferies said Snowflake still looks well-positioned despite rising competition from Databricks, arguing that both firms can benefit from continued enterprise spending on data and AI infrastructure. Proactive Investors article

Analysts at Jefferies said Snowflake still looks well-positioned despite rising competition from Databricks, arguing that both firms can benefit from continued enterprise spending on data and AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Another analyst note said Snowflake remains attractive because of its strong cash flow and relatively lower valuation versus its growth profile, supporting the stock’s investment case. Benzinga article

Another analyst note said Snowflake remains attractive because of its and relatively lower valuation versus its growth profile, supporting the stock’s investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Snowflake also said EDO is expanding its use of Snowflake Cortex AI to power ChatEDO, a sign that customers continue to build AI products on the platform. Yahoo Finance article

Snowflake also said EDO is expanding its use of Snowflake Cortex AI to power ChatEDO, a sign that customers continue to build AI products on the platform. Negative Sentiment: Snowflake insiders, including director Frank Slootman , SVP Vivek Raghunathan , and EVP Christian Kleinerman , sold shares under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans to cover tax withholding on equity awards. While routine, insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. SEC filing

Snowflake insiders, including director , SVP , and EVP , sold shares under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans to cover tax withholding on equity awards. While routine, insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Investor focus also remains on intensifying competition from Databricks, which may pressure Snowflake’s growth narrative even as analysts say both companies can coexist. Proactive Investors article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Snowflake from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Snowflake from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $291.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Down 1.7%

SNOW stock opened at $234.24 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $178.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.60. The stock has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.35. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.30 and a twelve month high of $284.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,594.98. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,356,781.16. This represents a 63.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 437,076 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $110,331,094.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,951.78. The trade was a 91.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,493,618 shares of company stock worth $343,531,621 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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