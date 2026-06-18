Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,661 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Howmet Aerospace worth $45,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $283.54 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.06 and a 12 month high of $285.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.58.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace's revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWM. BNP Paribas Exane reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $340.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $287.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Howmet Aerospace

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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