Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $49.54 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,366 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,330 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $49,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of JNJ opened at $233.44 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $149.04 and a 1-year high of $251.71. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $231.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. Johnson & Johnson's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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