Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $50.57 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,410 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 58,233 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $50,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Stock Up 1.3%

LRCX stock opened at $374.18 on Thursday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.75 and a 1-year high of $397.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $425.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $333.62.

Read Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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