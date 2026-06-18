Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,843 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 112,283 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Xylem worth $42,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Xylem alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Xylem by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company's stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $110.18 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.29 and a 12-month high of $154.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm's 50-day moving average is $115.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $423,443.30. This trade represents a 54.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere bought 1,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYL

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Xylem, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Xylem wasn't on the list.

While Xylem currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here