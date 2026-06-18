Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 201.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,756 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 130,787 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Verisk Analytics worth $43,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Titan Wealth CI Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $175.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.94 and a 12 month high of $314.80. The firm's 50-day moving average is $175.24 and its 200 day moving average is $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. The firm's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.44%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $224.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $239.00 to $206.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $237.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,164.48. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total transaction of $408,776.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,741.32. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 16,907 shares of company stock worth $2,994,338 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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