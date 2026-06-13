Gould Capital LLC Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Gould Capital LLC trimmed its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH - Free Report) by 96.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,402 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 35,060 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC's holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,132 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 33.6% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $44,940.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,922 shares in the company, valued at $893,792.40. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,645,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $111,080,160. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $54.59 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $73.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $282.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company's product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

Further Reading

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