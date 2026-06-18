Governors Lane LP Decreases Holdings in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Governors Lane LP lowered its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,438 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 24,949 shares during the quarter. Governors Lane LP's holdings in Block were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYZ. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Block by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Block by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Block by 4.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Block by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Block from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XYZ

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,166 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $555,369.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 601,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,874,146.02. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $433,560.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,972,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,568,257.40. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 211,680 shares of company stock worth $15,861,321 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.37% of the company's stock.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of XYZ stock opened at $72.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.56. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.56. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.21 and a 12-month high of $82.50.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Block Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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