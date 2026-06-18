Governors Lane LP Purchases New Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. $SHOO

Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 138,400 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $5,763,000. Governors Lane LP owned 0.19% of Steven Madden at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $15,308,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,789 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,208 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Steven Madden

Steven Madden Price Performance

Steven Madden stock opened at $42.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.15. The business's fifty day moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $47.10.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.89%.The company had revenue of $653.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Steven Madden's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Insider Transactions at Steven Madden

In other Steven Madden news, Director Arian Simone Reed sold 648 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $25,900.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $322,038.29. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Ciglar sold 5,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $230,276.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,848. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,270 shares of company stock valued at $276,992. Insiders own 2.21% of the company's stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

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