GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 98.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the company's stock after selling 77,968 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC's holdings in Vistra were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 3,118.2% during the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 35,400 shares of the company's stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,875,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 7,556.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the company's stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Vistra Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $156.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $132.66 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The company has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.07.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%.The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra's payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vistra from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $233.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VST

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $1,603,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,340,906.79. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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