GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $139,000 Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 859 shares of the company's stock after selling 41,593 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,210 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 934.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,667,000 after purchasing an additional 992,031 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,033,000 after purchasing an additional 930,158 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,331,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,858,352,000 after purchasing an additional 826,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In related news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $25,764,451.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,136,800. This trade represents a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total value of $18,974,904.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,050,585. The trade was a 82.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $327.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $300.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.96. The company has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.Vertiv's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on VRT. Zacks Research raised Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Vertiv from $347.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Trending Headlines about Vertiv

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Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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