GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.1% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,066.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $942.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,003.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reaffirmed its Buy rating on LLY and raised its price target to $1,283 , signaling confidence in further upside. MarketScreener Latest Ratings

Goldman Sachs reaffirmed its rating on LLY and raised its price target to , signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,330 , also implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. MarketScreener

Jefferies lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to , also implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: New clinical updates across Lilly’s pipeline, including positive obesity conference data, Alzheimer’s study progress, and a new heart-failure trial, help reinforce the market’s view that Lilly has multiple growth drivers beyond its current diabetes and obesity drugs.

New clinical updates across Lilly’s pipeline, including positive obesity conference data, Alzheimer’s study progress, and a new heart-failure trial, help reinforce the market’s view that Lilly has multiple growth drivers beyond its current diabetes and obesity drugs. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also announced an acquisition of Engage Biologics, extending its gene-therapy ambitions; this supports long-term diversification, but the near-term stock impact is less direct. Eli Lilly’s Engage Biologics Deal Extends Genetic Bets Beyond Obesity Boom

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,296.00 to $1,058.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,220.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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