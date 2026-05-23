GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Reduces Stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) by 94.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,666 shares of the company's stock after selling 72,477 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC's holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 652 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 84.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AHR. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings raised American Healthcare REIT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.18.

Read Our Latest Report on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $50.20 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.28. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.84 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $650.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio is currently 172.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

In related news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,674.55. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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