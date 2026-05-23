GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,833,127 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,980,614,000 after buying an additional 168,171 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,935,893 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,171,445,000 after acquiring an additional 130,173 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,070,393,000 after buying an additional 802,757 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,687,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,984,783,000 after buying an additional 229,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,090,519 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,757,033,000 after buying an additional 31,860 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $404.24 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $190.03 and a twelve month high of $421.97. The stock's 50 day moving average is $370.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 24.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,346 shares of company stock valued at $218,005 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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