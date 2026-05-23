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GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 15,216 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Written by MarketBeat
May 23, 2026
Lam Research logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its Lam Research stake by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, selling 15,216 shares and leaving it with 9,497 shares valued at about $1.63 million.
  • Lam Research is benefiting from AI-related chip demand, which is helping drive purchases of wafer fabrication equipment and supporting the stock’s strong recent run.
  • Analysts remain upbeat: several firms raised price targets, and the stock carries a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” with a median target of $293.46, while Lam also reported earnings and revenue above estimates for the latest quarter.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Lam Research.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,497 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 15,216 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.4% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to sound optimistic, with Sanford C. Bernstein raising its price target on Lam Research to $340 from $325 and reiterating an outperform rating, implying further upside from current levels.
  • Positive Sentiment: The company is benefiting from strong AI-related chip demand, which is driving customers to buy more wafer fabrication equipment and supporting the stock’s strong year-to-date run.
  • Positive Sentiment: Lam Research said it is adding AI and sensing capabilities to its chipmaking tools and expanding U.S. operations in Arizona and California, a sign it is positioning itself for longer-term growth in advanced semiconductor manufacturing. Article: Lam Research focused on adding AI to chipmaking tools as it eyes US expansion, CEO says
  • Positive Sentiment: The company launched a new research lab in Salzburg focused on panel-level chip packaging, aiming to improve chip density and reduce packaging costs as AI demand rises.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $293.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $305.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $381.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.07 and a 200-day moving average of $215.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $79.49 and a 52-week high of $309.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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