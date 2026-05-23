GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 15,665 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,665 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $81.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $350.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average of $74.65. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $82.66.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.CocaCola's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Trending Headlines about CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $2,284,228.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $15,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 78,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,166,429.50. This represents a 71.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 786,726 shares of company stock valued at $62,547,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. UBS Group increased their price target on CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $86.80.

Read Our Latest Report on KO

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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