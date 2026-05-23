GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 3,472 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,583. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $181.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $238.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $251.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.49. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $247.90. The business's 50-day moving average is $154.82 and its 200 day moving average is $158.89.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 38.70%.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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