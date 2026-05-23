GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 9,539 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 9,539 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.9% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $426.01 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $387.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 390.83, a P/E/G ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.79. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.21 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,213 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s Full Self-Driving rollout in China and subscription-based FSD availability in Europe bolster the case that autonomy could become a bigger growth driver. Article Title

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving rollout in China and subscription-based FSD availability in Europe bolster the case that autonomy could become a bigger growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators continue to frame Tesla as a robotics and AI company, with bullish chatter around Optimus and the company’s long-term pivot away from being just an automaker. Article Title

Some analysts and commentators continue to frame Tesla as a robotics and AI company, with bullish chatter around Optimus and the company’s long-term pivot away from being just an automaker. Neutral Sentiment: SpaceX’s IPO has dominated investor attention, and while it highlights Musk’s ecosystem, the market is debating whether it will ultimately help Tesla or distract capital and attention away from TSLA. Article Title

SpaceX’s IPO has dominated investor attention, and while it highlights Musk’s ecosystem, the market is debating whether it will ultimately help Tesla or distract capital and attention away from TSLA. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported Tesla is recalling 14,575 Model Y SUVs in the U.S. over a missing weight certification label, adding another quality-control issue to the stock’s recent concerns. Article Title

Reuters reported Tesla is recalling 14,575 Model Y SUVs in the U.S. over a missing weight certification label, adding another quality-control issue to the stock’s recent concerns. Negative Sentiment: Several articles warn that Tesla’s valuation remains stretched and that FSD still faces execution questions, with critics saying the technology is not yet ready to justify the stock’s premium. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Phillip Securities decreased their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $395.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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