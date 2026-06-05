GR Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

GR Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,327 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 16,857 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.1% of GR Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. GR Financial Group LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,864 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 142,841 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $26,640,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Moneco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneco Advisors LLC now owns 115,309 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $21,505,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 67,382 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $11,999,000 after buying an additional 31,552 shares during the period. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 6,367 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 10th. CICC Research raised their price target on NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.38.

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Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted fresh AI infrastructure wins tied to NVIDIA, including South Korea’s LG Group reportedly planning to adopt 10,000 NVIDIA GPUs, plus new partnerships with companies such as Corning, EXL, Lightmatter, Ayar Labs, and Netris that deepen NVIDIA’s ecosystem around AI data centers and networking.

Several articles highlighted fresh AI infrastructure wins tied to NVIDIA, including South Korea’s LG Group reportedly planning to adopt 10,000 NVIDIA GPUs, plus new partnerships with companies such as Corning, EXL, Lightmatter, Ayar Labs, and Netris that deepen NVIDIA’s ecosystem around AI data centers and networking. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators remained bullish on NVIDIA’s long-term setup, pointing to Blackwell, AI inference, CUDA, and the company’s expanding push into AI PCs and enterprise AI as reasons the growth story still looks intact.

Analysts and commentators remained bullish on NVIDIA’s long-term setup, pointing to Blackwell, AI inference, CUDA, and the company’s expanding push into AI PCs and enterprise AI as reasons the growth story still looks intact. Positive Sentiment: Jensen Huang’s comments at Computex and in media interviews reinforced confidence that AI infrastructure spending is still accelerating, with NVIDIA positioned at the center of that spending cycle.

Jensen Huang’s comments at Computex and in media interviews reinforced confidence that AI infrastructure spending is still accelerating, with NVIDIA positioned at the center of that spending cycle. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA also made headlines for product and strategic moves, including the DSX platform for AI factory design, a reported $400 million acquisition of AI software startup Kumo, and a new AI chip for PCs, all of which expand the company’s addressable market but do not immediately change near-term financial results.

NVIDIA also made headlines for product and strategic moves, including the DSX platform for AI factory design, a reported $400 million acquisition of AI software startup Kumo, and a new AI chip for PCs, all of which expand the company’s addressable market but do not immediately change near-term financial results. Neutral Sentiment: Broad market sentiment has been mixed: semiconductor stocks sold off after Broadcom’s earnings and some investors rotated within AI hardware, which helps explain why NVIDIA has shown relative resilience rather than an outright surge.

Broad market sentiment has been mixed: semiconductor stocks sold off after Broadcom’s earnings and some investors rotated within AI hardware, which helps explain why NVIDIA has shown relative resilience rather than an outright surge. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and political scrutiny remains a risk, as Senator Elizabeth Warren invited Jensen Huang to testify at a Senate hearing on China AI chip sales and U.S. export controls, keeping pressure on NVIDIA’s China exposure.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,906,961 shares of company stock valued at $384,041,268. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NVDA opened at $218.66 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $202.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $138.83 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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