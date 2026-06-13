Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB is Marcho Partners LLP's 7th Largest Position

Marcho Partners LLP reduced its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB - Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,566,135 shares of the company's stock after selling 484,030 shares during the quarter. Grab makes up about 10.8% of Marcho Partners LLP's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marcho Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of Grab worth $17,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GRAB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Grab by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Grab by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Grab by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Grab

In other Grab news, insider Chin Yin Ong sold 38,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $130,340.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,743,306 shares in the company, valued at $12,839,539.58. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,095,430 shares in the company, valued at $14,497,822.20. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,156,819 shares of company stock worth $4,245,017. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Grab Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.22. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Grab had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $921.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Grab from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.90 price objective on Grab in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised Grab from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Grab from $5.90 to $5.80 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, China Renaissance raised Grab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on Grab

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing "super app" across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

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