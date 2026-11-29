PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB - Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,237,978 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,346,286 shares during the period. Grab accounts for about 0.8% of PointState Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. PointState Capital LP owned approximately 2.28% of Grab worth $289,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grab by 9.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,258 shares of the company's stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grab by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Grab by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Grab by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 81,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Grab by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,417,529 shares of the company's stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Grab from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Grab in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.80 to $5.10 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GRAB

Insider Activity at Grab

In other news, CFO Peter Oey sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,703,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,585,173.40. This represents a 0.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Wolfgang Kandal sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,778,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,243,101.40. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,475,502 shares of company stock valued at $4,991,923 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Grab Stock Up 0.9%

GRAB stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited operates a digital platform serving consumers, driver-partners, merchants and businesses across Southeast Asia. Its services include ride-hailing and other mobility options, food and grocery delivery, and delivery of packages and other items. The company also provides digital financial services, including payments and financial products, and offers tools that help merchants manage and grow their businesses. Grab's platform operates in markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and Cambodia.

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