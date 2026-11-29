Aspex Management HK Ltd cut its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB - Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,539,593 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,277,331 shares during the period. Grab makes up approximately 1.8% of Aspex Management HK Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned approximately 1.40% of Grab worth $178,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grab by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,815,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,951 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Grab by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,750,295 shares of the company's stock worth $27,213,000 after buying an additional 431,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Grab by 80,181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 51,380 shares of the company's stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 51,316 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Grab Price Performance

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $2.87 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The business's fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Grab from $4.80 to $5.10 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Grab from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Grab from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $5.67.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Alexander Hungate bought 299,571 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $865,760.19. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,411,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,529,379.50. The trade was a 4.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Oey sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,803,470 shares in the company, valued at $19,730,063. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,475,502 shares of company stock worth $4,991,923. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited operates a digital platform serving consumers, driver-partners, merchants and businesses across Southeast Asia. Its services include ride-hailing and other mobility options, food and grocery delivery, and delivery of packages and other items. The company also provides digital financial services, including payments and financial products, and offers tools that help merchants manage and grow their businesses. Grab's platform operates in markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and Cambodia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB - Free Report).

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