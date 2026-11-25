Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB - Free Report) by 1,088.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,630,517 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 38,127,019 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.02% of Grab worth $129,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the first quarter worth $48,731,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Grab by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,993,894 shares of the company's stock worth $87,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grab by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,175,807 shares of the company's stock worth $588,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357,389 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise raised its stake in shares of Grab by 755.9% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 4,186,842 shares of the company's stock worth $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,656 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,206,808 shares of the company's stock worth $65,956,000 after buying an additional 3,623,480 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Grab Stock Down 1.4%

Grab stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Alexander Hungate bought 299,571 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $865,760.19. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,411,550 shares in the company, valued at $18,529,379.50. This trade represents a 4.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ping Tan bought 10,350,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $29,911,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 10,778,498 shares in the company, valued at $31,149,859.22. This trade represents a 2,415.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,475,502 shares of company stock valued at $4,991,923 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRAB shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Research downgraded Grab from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Grab from $4.80 to $5.10 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp set a $7.00 price objective on Grab in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grab

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited operates a digital platform that connects consumers, driver- and merchant-partners across Southeast Asia. Its services include ride-hailing and other mobility options, food and grocery delivery, and parcel delivery, offered through the Grab app. The company also provides digital financial services, including payments and lending, and works with partners on products such as insurance and digital banking. Its offerings and availability vary by market. Grab began in Malaysia in 2012 as MyTeksi, a taxi-booking service founded by Anthony Tan and Tan Hooi Ling, and later expanded across the region.

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