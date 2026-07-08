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Graco Inc. $GGG Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Written by MarketBeat
July 8, 2026
Graco logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Whittier Trust Co. sharply reduced its Graco stake, selling 174,575 shares in the first quarter and cutting its position by 89.4% to 20,759 shares worth about $1.76 million.
  • Graco reported mixed quarterly results, with EPS of $0.66 missing estimates of $0.75 and revenue of $540.14 million coming in below expectations, even though sales were up 2.2% year over year.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.295 per share, while analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with an average price target of $94.25.
  • Interested in Graco? Here are five stocks we like better.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG - Free Report) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,759 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 174,575 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Graco were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth $161,949,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Graco by 1,636.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,011,196 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $82,888,000 after acquiring an additional 952,977 shares during the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its stake in Graco by 236.4% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 1,279,553 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $108,711,000 after acquiring an additional 899,174 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 20,706.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556,362 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $45,605,000 after purchasing an additional 553,688 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 735,146 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $63,201,000 after purchasing an additional 396,125 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE GGG opened at $75.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.15 and a fifty-two week high of $95.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.42.

Graco (NYSE:GGG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.09). Graco had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $540.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $561.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Graco's payout ratio is 38.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrea Helen Simon acquired 1,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $99,857.20. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,857.20. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Graco from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Graco from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $94.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Graco

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc is a leading manufacturer of fluid handling systems and components, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Founded in 1926, the company has built a reputation for innovation in spray finishing, lubrication, and fluid management technologies. Graco's solutions are designed to address the needs of paint and coatings applicators, general industry, and process fluids in a variety of end markets.

The company's product portfolio includes airless and air-assisted spray equipment, pumps for oil and gas applications, industrial lubrication systems, and automated dispensing equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Graco (NYSE:GGG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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