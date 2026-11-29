Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG - Free Report) by 129.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 793,793 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 447,627 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of Graco worth $60,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essential Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Graco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,319 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,270 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Graco by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company's stock.

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Graco Price Performance

GGG stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $95.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.40.

Graco (NYSE:GGG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $586.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.17 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a $0.2950 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 19th. Graco's payout ratio is 37.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Graco from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 target price on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Graco

Graco Profile

Graco Inc. designs and manufactures equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and apply fluids and coatings. Its products include pumps, spray equipment, metering and mixing systems, and equipment for applying materials such as paint, sealants, adhesives and lubricants. The company serves customers in industries including construction, manufacturing, automotive and maintenance. Its business is organized around Contractor, Industrial and Process markets, with products sold through distributors and other channels to customers around the world.

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