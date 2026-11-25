State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG - Free Report) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,986,916 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 9,293,024 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.36% of Graco worth $536,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Graco in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 16.9% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,287 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 19.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,562 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 9.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 60,220 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at about $7,410,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Graco Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $95.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Graco (NYSE:GGG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $586.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.17 million. Graco had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 22.40%. Graco's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2950 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 19th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Graco's dividend payout ratio is 37.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.40.

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About Graco

Graco Inc. designs, manufactures and markets equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and coating materials. Its products include pumps, meters, fluid-handling systems and spray equipment used with paints, coatings, sealants, lubricants and other materials. The company serves customers in industrial and process markets, as well as contractors working in areas such as painting, building maintenance and surface preparation. Graco sells its products worldwide through a network that includes distributors and direct sales.

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