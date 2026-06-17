Graham Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company $BA

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,056 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 40,438 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 0.6% of Graham Capital Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Graham Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $25,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $262.32.

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Boeing Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:BA opened at $227.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.30. The stock has a market cap of $179.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.44 and a beta of 1.20. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.77 and a 1 year high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. The company's revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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