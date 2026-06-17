Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 49,066 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 249.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,737 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after acquiring an additional 49,066 shares during the period. McDonald's makes up approximately 0.5% of Graham Capital Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Graham Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in McDonald's were worth $21,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Night Squared LP lifted its stake in McDonald's by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Night Squared LP now owns 12,833 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald's by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 47,775 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $14,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Opal Capital LLC bought a new position in McDonald's during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Rothschild Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald's by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in McDonald's during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of McDonald's from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $336.26.

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McDonald's News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 11,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,622 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Trading Up 0.7%

McDonald's stock opened at $287.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.58 and a 200 day moving average of $306.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a 12-month low of $271.85 and a 12-month high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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