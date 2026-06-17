Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Free Report) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,564 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 66,529 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Bayhunt Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $14,793,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,237,955 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $338,747,000 after buying an additional 51,778 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,523,434 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $125,209,000 after buying an additional 306,342 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 194.8% in the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 58,402 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 38,590 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 253.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 509,625 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $13,230,000 after buying an additional 365,535 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.00.

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Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of BRX opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $354.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.43 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 31.99%.Brixmor Property Group's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Brixmor Property Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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