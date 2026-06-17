Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $5.67 Million Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 348.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,890 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in RTX were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RTX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock worth $22,922,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in RTX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,884,588 shares of the company's stock worth $16,851,633,000 after purchasing an additional 630,558 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in RTX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,197,762 shares of the company's stock worth $12,750,087,000 after purchasing an additional 799,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RTX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,783,584 shares of the company's stock worth $5,462,310,000 after purchasing an additional 105,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in RTX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,800,188 shares of the company's stock worth $3,998,155,000 after purchasing an additional 625,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $186.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $251.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.56 and a 200-day moving average of $189.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $140.47 and a 1-year high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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