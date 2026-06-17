Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $10.83 Million in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,664 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $10,825,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,089,803,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 107.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,040,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $859,602,000 after buying an additional 2,097,208 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.3% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,388,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,570,649,000 after buying an additional 1,717,148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,143.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $350,966,000 after buying an additional 1,428,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,838,304 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,516,587,000 after buying an additional 1,339,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 3.1%

COF stock opened at $200.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $189.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. The company's revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is 112.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at $17,876,892.42. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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