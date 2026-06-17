Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $3.70 Million in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,900 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,703,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,909,180 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,287,546,000 after purchasing an additional 578,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,483,440 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,647,602,000 after acquiring an additional 541,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,328,324 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,628,638,000 after acquiring an additional 76,488 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,840,109 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,438,699,000 after acquiring an additional 134,049 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $1,050,040,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts: Sign Up

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.6%

Emerson Electric stock opened at $148.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company's 50-day moving average is $140.37 and its 200-day moving average is $140.78. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Emerson Electric's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is 51.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $162.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Emerson Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Emerson Electric wasn't on the list.

While Emerson Electric currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here