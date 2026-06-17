Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 6,281 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,810 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 6,281 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth $295,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,784 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 65.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the technology company's stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 38.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,227 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,392,000 after purchasing an additional 61,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 105.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,274 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,641,000 after purchasing an additional 81,178 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $971,174.40. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE AME opened at $232.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $229.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.05. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.43 and a 1 year high of $243.18. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $270.00 target price on AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AME

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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