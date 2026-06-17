Graham Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,151 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,679 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Teradyne were worth $10,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts: Sign Up

More Teradyne News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $409.35 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $84.24 and a one year high of $437.77. The company has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.62.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TER. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 target price on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 target price on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $339.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TER

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total transaction of $2,914,211.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,192,840.60. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total value of $348,132.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,203,344.42. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teradyne, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teradyne wasn't on the list.

While Teradyne currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here