Granahan Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU - Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,690 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Centrus Energy worth $15,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Centrus Energy by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 148 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LEU shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LEU

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Todd M. Tinelli sold 306 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $62,286.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $164.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $170.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.35. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $142.13 and a 12 month high of $464.25.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.72. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

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