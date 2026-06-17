Granahan Investment Management LLC Buys 32,642 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc $KNSA

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA - Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,213 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,642 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.42% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International worth $13,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 281.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 77,984 shares of the company's stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 57,566 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 176.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 282,288 shares of the company's stock worth $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 180,029 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the third quarter worth about $6,163,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,112,937 shares of the company's stock worth $128,409,000 after purchasing an additional 49,802 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,916 shares of the company's stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company's stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of KNSA opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $59.87. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11 and a beta of 0.12.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 9.69%.The business had revenue of $214.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $206.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

In related news, Director Barry D. Quart sold 13,099 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $656,259.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at $628,554.60. This trade represents a 51.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John F. Paolini sold 58,424 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $3,137,953.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,524,611.33. This represents a 47.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 653,301 shares of company stock valued at $34,046,073 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.98% of the company's stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

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