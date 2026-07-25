Granahan Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc $KNSA

Granahan Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA - Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,256 shares of the company's stock after selling 106,957 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International worth $10,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNSA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 277.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 888,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,581,000 after purchasing an additional 653,236 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 15.6% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,909,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,184,000 after purchasing an additional 526,567 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 213.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 657,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,192,000 after purchasing an additional 447,536 shares during the last quarter. Spruce Street Capital LP bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the fourth quarter valued at $17,943,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 288.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 541,396 shares of the company's stock worth $22,333,000 after buying an additional 402,078 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 48,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $2,623,481.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,623,481.30. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John F. Paolini sold 58,424 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $3,137,953.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,524,611.33. The trade was a 47.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 628,427 shares of company stock valued at $32,833,228 in the last ninety days. 51.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Down 0.3%

KNSA stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $67.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.82 and a beta of 0.07. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.97.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $214.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.11 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KNSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

See Also

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