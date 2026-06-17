Granahan Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. $AMRC

Granahan Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC - Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,007 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 42,065 shares during the period. Ameresco comprises about 1.1% of Granahan Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 1.61% of Ameresco worth $24,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 170.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,735,585 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $159,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ameresco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,601 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $37,274,000 after buying an additional 34,279 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Ameresco by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,066,792 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,246,000 after buying an additional 102,782 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ameresco by 503.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,066,571 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,240,000 after buying an additional 889,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 36.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 679,833 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $10,327,000 after buying an additional 179,943 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Stock Down 3.4%

AMRC opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.58.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Ameresco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 1.59%.The firm had revenue of $401.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ameresco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.280 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ameresco

In other news, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $322,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,521.97. The trade was a 31.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 1,355 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $46,070.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,111 shares in the company, valued at $479,774. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,355 shares of company stock worth $852,270. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Ameresco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut Ameresco from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Ameresco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMRC

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas‐to‐energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

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