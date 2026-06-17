Granahan Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,365 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 79,993 shares during the period. FTAI Aviation comprises about 2.9% of Granahan Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of FTAI Aviation worth $68,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 338.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTAI shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $326.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $268.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $323.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $249.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.69.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 181.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The firm's revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. FTAI Aviation's payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In other news, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total transaction of $64,741.95. Following the sale, the director owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $764,716.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $16,334,325.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 210,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,936,717.09. The trade was a 24.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 254,515 shares of company stock worth $61,599,445 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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