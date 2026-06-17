Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $19.65 Million Stake in Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO - Free Report) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,271 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 294,392 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Klaviyo worth $19,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Klaviyo alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVYO. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Klaviyo by 1,650.9% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 963 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth $44,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Klaviyo by 317.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on KVYO shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Klaviyo

Insider Activity at Klaviyo

In other news, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 212,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $3,105,048.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 212,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,105,048.69. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Landon Edmond sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $192,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 584,124 shares in the company, valued at $11,682,480. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,259,486 shares of company stock valued at $20,585,905 over the last three months. Company insiders own 37.42% of the company's stock.

Klaviyo Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE KVYO opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $358.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.57 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company's revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Klaviyo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Klaviyo wasn't on the list.

While Klaviyo currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here